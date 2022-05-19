First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,021 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

