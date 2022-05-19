First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -208.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

