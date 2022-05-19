First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 152 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

SMOG stock opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

