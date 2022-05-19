First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

