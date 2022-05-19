First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENJY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.