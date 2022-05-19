First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 121,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

MSEX opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

