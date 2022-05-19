First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,122 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $19,044,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Shares of S stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

