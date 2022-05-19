First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,398 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

