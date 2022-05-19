First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

