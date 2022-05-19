First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,537,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.