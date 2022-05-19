First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

WWW opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

