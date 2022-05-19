First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PK stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.
About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.