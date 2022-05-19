First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

