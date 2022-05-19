First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

