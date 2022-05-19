First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.