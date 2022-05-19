First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 942.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 533,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 253.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

