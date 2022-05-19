First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,126,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

