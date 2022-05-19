First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

