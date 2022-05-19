First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saratoga Investment worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

