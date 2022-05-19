First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.