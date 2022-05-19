First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 12,938 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock valued at $88,566,947. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

