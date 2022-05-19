First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirby by 3,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $8,061,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,357 shares of company stock valued at $596,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

