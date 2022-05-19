First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 782,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after buying an additional 65,908 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,905,000 after buying an additional 154,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.