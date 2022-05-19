First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AZEK by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AZEK by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZEK opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.