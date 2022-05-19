First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

