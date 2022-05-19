First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

