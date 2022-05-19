First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG opened at $254.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.39. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

