First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 272,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,046 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

