First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,550,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

