First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.