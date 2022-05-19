First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,107 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

