First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $189,408,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

