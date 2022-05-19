First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHC Group stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.