First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,236 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,236 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.