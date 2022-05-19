First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,787 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 552,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

