First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

