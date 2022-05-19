First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

