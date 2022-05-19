First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.96) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.33.

Shares of SNN opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

