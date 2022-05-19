First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.