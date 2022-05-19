First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $6,321,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 471.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

