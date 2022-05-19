First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

