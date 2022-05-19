First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,052 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kemper by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,506,000 after buying an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE KMPR opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

