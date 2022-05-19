First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,395,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

