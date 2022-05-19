First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 89,967 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,967 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.