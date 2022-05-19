First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.48 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.