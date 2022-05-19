First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PCOR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

