First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

POLY opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

