First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AAON by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

