First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

