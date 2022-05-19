First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

